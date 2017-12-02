Watch Behar’s Joy Over Flynn’s Destruction, Possible Constitutional Crisis

A gleeful Joy Behar could not contain her excitement when she thought Ret. Lt. Gen. Flynn was going to testify that Trump ordered him to speak with Russians during the campaign. It was fake news and she had to delete her tweet expressing her happiness that a Lt. Gen. is ruined and the country might be facing a constitutional crisis. She really wants to see the President ruined.

It’s not enough for him to eventually be voted out or term limit out. Such is her level of hate. These people hate all his voters too. They hate his agenda.

Sadly, the idiots in the audience applauded and squealed along with her. They’re fools.

As it turned out, it was fake news and ABC has to retract though their fake news reporter Brian Ross called it a “correction”.

joy behar getting handed the flynn news is the definition of, well, joy pic.twitter.com/Ush7sH5K3r — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 1, 2017