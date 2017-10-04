Watch CNN Cut Off Former Puerto Rico AG When He Supports Trump, Blasts Hack Mayor

Our media is thoroughly corrupt.

At least they are out in the open and we know who and what they are. A good example of where they are coming from can be found in a CNN interview with a commentator who didn’t tell CNN what they wanted to hear. The narrative is that Puerto Rico is Trump’s Katrina.

Former Puerto Rico Attorney General Jose Fuentes, a Republican, on Sunday accused the anti-Trump mayor of San Juan of attacking President Trump and using hurricane relief efforts to lay the groundwork for a gubernatorial bid.

On CNN’s New Day, Fuentes noted that Cruz supported Trump a few days ago until her political adviser suggested she run for governor.

“The mayor of San Juan is a political hack,” Fuentes said. “She was singing the praises of the president until her political adviser, [Rep.] Luis Gutiérrez from Chicago, got there and brought her the t-shirts and said, ‘Hey you want to run for governor, if she wants to run…”

That was when the CNN anchor cut him off, claiming he couldn’t hear him suddenly. He was able, miraculously, to hear the angry anti-Trump commenter and had been communicated with Fuentes just fine until he blasted Cruz.

Mr. Fuentes is cut off at the end of this clip.