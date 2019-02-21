Watch Conservative Beaten at UC Berkeley as He Recruits for Turning Point

S.Noble
Violent Liberal/Leftist

It shouldn’t be long before this cowardly liberal/leftist is identified. we have a pretty good photo of him.

We need to perp walk this loser. No matter what the reason, this is uncivilized.

Watch him beat the innocent conservative who only wanted to recruit for a perfectly harmless organization — Turning Point USA.

There is no place for this violence at UC Berkeley or anywhere in this country.

People just stand around watching this abuse except for one young man in a blue jacket.

