Watch Dashcam Video of Illegal Alien Shooting at Police Officer

S.Noble
Luis Cobos-Cenobio

This video is stunning and not in a good way. Watch the 29-year old illegal alien Luis Cobos-Cenobio shoot at Arkansas police officers.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident happened Sunday after Officer Brett Thompson tried to initiate a traffic stop around 12:43 p.m. in Tontitown, located just outside Fayetteville.

Officer Brett Thompson’s car

The driver, 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio, didn’t stop and the officer reportedly initiated a brief chase. After eventually pulling over, Cobos-Cenobio got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Thompson, officials said.

The police officer is okay but Cenobio got away. When other officers caught up with him, he shot at them too.

Cobos-Cenobio has been charged with four counts of attempted capital murder, committing a terroristic act, fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

