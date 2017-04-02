Watch a Disgusting Performance by McCain on ABC Sunday

Really disgusting behavior by Senator McCain on ABC Sunday. He’s shown himself to not only be a tool of the leftist Democrats, he has shown himself to be a Progressive Democrat who has infiltrated and damaged the Republican Party.

McCain loves it when the left seems to love him. Remember how proud he was when the NY Times endorsed him for president in 2007? Then they proceeded to bash him into the ground when the Democrat candidate was chosen. He was shocked, believe it or not.

The Senator from Arizona was on a rampage over Devin Nunes telling Americans the truth a week ago. That’s not acceptable to the aging relic. The hill quoted McCain as saying Nunes “killed an opportunity for a bipartisan investigation into Russian interference.

First of all, Nunes did nothing wrong and revealed information about spying that had nothing to do with Russia, information Americans should have. Even Adam Schiff, a most partisan Democrat, could not and did not refute the information once he saw it and stuck to insulting Nunes.

We have the government spying on civilians and then using the information to hurt them. This is what they do in Banana Republics.

Secondly, who in their right mind would think the Democrats would allow this investigation to be bipartisan and neutral in the first place? They want to destroy Trump as does McCain. Their only goal is to bloviate and lie. That’s what Republicans like McCain do too.

Nikki Haley, no friend to Trump, said this week that Trump has done and said nothing to stop her from hammering Russia. This entire story against Trump is bogus.

McCain also said about the Russia probe, “Every time we turn around, another shoe drops from this centipede”. He only repeats the leftist views, barely mentions the dangerous spying, which is no surprise coming from Mr. Patriot Act himself. It’s nothing but a distraction for him.

He wants a special commission to investigate. There are House and Senate investigations and the intelligence services are investigating, but that’s not enough?

The congressional hearings will be a partisan joke.

The shoes are the same news spun a different way and he knows it.

“We need to examine every aspect of it: President Trump’s priorities, and the other priorities many of us believe exist,” McCain said.

We can all agree Russia is trouble but the way this guy is spinning it is really repugnant. He likely wants to go to war with them.