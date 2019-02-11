Watch Hate-Filled Rage Against Ingraham, Trump Supporters on MSNBC

On Sunday’s AM Joy on MSNBC, guest Tiffany Cross of The Beat D.C. went on a hate-filled rant calling Fox News’s Laura Ingraham and Donald Trump “two white supremacists.”

Cross didn’t stop there. According to her, Ingraham and her viewers are “half-wits.” Anyone who supports Trump is “ignorant,” and a “national emergency.”

Calling Trump supporters, “Maga hats”, she claimed they have no “intellectual curiosity.” As if that isn’t enough, she says they are all against God and the “country they claim to love.”

Trump followers are also “facts-averse.”

Mark Levin suggested Laura Ingraham sue Comcast for this character assassination. I’m wondering if Trump supporters can sue.

If you go to her website, thebeatdc.com, you will find it is very far-left.

Watch this, it’s off-the-charts and Cross has a large audience to whom she spews this garbage.