Hundreds of immigrants are being dropped off by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a bus station in downtown El Paso and hundreds more may be released in the southwest Texas city in coming days, reports the CBS affiliate there, KDBC-TV.

El Paso’s outgoing and incoming representatives in Congress and local charity officials said ICE didn’t give the city and charities time to prepare to handle the migrants.

What can ICE do about it? As ICE said, blame Congress for the rushed releases. They refuse to act.

ICE took 214 migrants to the depot Sunday and 200 more throughout Monday.

El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management and charities scrambling two days in a row, KDBC said.

So what? They want this and it is what they get our tax dollars to do.

Greyhound told CBS News ICE sent the first group “without warning” and did something similar on Oct. 26.

They can’t give a warning! What don’t they understand about the fact that thousands pour in each week and they must be released quickly when they have children with them.

Thank a Democrat for this invasion that has been going on for a decade. Where I am in New York, it looks like Central America.

USA TODAY reported a total of 2,000 migrants are expected to be dropped off by ICE at the El Paso bus station by the end of the week.

We have no idea who these people are, but a country cannot have open borders at the same time there is an overly-generous welfare system. Not only that, these people claim they are refugees, which means they get free housing, food, medical care, and a path to citizenship.

That is the reason the Democrats and their judges are so willing to keep the borders open — they will soon vote.

Don’t worry, open borders Beto is encouraging more.

Many thanks to volunteers & donors who ensure that we take care of families being released by ICE in El Paso. 200 to be released today. Over 500 tomorrow. Please make a donation that will go to food and beds here: https://t.co/062olx7YIp pic.twitter.com/IPpFXCtiR8 — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 25, 2018

Thousands each week

About 100 migrants were dropped off Christmas Day in Downtown El Paso, Texas by immigration authorities. https://t.co/uMyRnAHdY9 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 26, 2018