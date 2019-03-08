Watch Linda Sarsour & CAIR Officials Own the US Congress

CAIR is linked to Hamas and it was the top CAIR officials who accompanied anti-American Sharia babe Linda Sarsour to Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s office this week. They acted like thugs and they did so in the halls of the U.S. Congress.

Hamas frontman Nihad Awad, no friend of Jews, is pictured below with Linda Sarsour in the U.S. Capitol building.

A Muslim reformist and reporter, Asra Nomani, who challenges Islamist ideology, wasn’t welcomed in U.S. Congressperson Tlaib’s office. These are the thugs who blocked her from entering and even looking into the office.

THE THUGS

Watch the thuggish behavior. Sarsour, whose mentor is a terrorist, gave them their orders.

“Don’t let her be one of the first ones in. Do you all hear me? (Speaking to the woman) Come stand here. Don’t let her be one of the first ones in.”

In🇺🇸today, I reported on CAIR & Linda Sarsour anti-Israel, anti-Semitic #IStandWithIlhan lobbying. CAIR reps & backers (♀yellow coat, tall♂) acted as bouncers to Rashida Tlaib’s office, blocking me from entry, then taunting me. Done, they returned to their base: CAIR. pic.twitter.com/yrYDaimGLc — 💓 Asra Q. Nomani, PI 💓 (@AsraNomani) March 7, 2019

Translation of what Sarsour said: “Don’t let her be one of the first ones in. Do you all hear me?(Speaking to the woman) Come stand here. Don’t let her be one of the first ones in.” Getting her thugs to do her bidding in US Congress Thank you for exposing this Asra. Terrifying. — Yasmine Mohammed (@ConfessionsExMu) March 7, 2019

WHAT HAVE DEMOCRATS DONE?

Democrats have given tacit approval to Ilhan Omar’s anti-semitism. Do they have any clue as to what they are doing? CAIR and extremists won in the Omar Resolution fiasco. Democrats appear to have switched allegiance from the Jews and Israel to the growing population of Muslim voters.

These radicals, like CAIR, are socialists and they are tied to terrorism.

Ms. Nomani was on ‘The Ingraham Angle’ last night. She said the thugs were the “gatekeepers for the office” in Congress. They acted like they owned the place.

The Muslim religion was taken over by these extremists, Nomani added.

About a decade ago, the radical Muslim organizations decided they were going to be the victims, which is why you see the Omar resolution turn into an anti-Islamophobia and an anti-white supremacy resolution. Don’t be fooled. It’s a distraction.