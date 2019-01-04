Watch Occasional Washington Post Contributor Chant ‘Death to America’

The Washington Post made a crisis out of the death of Osama bin Laden’s close friend Jamal Khashoggi, who was also a Muslim Brotherhood and Qatar “influencer” or propagandist. They wanted the President to destroy the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The President didn’t fall for it. Saudis are an important ally and they support the enemies of Iran, including Israel and the United States.

It seems The Washington Post has an affinity of sorts for the free speech of terrorists and two months ago gave op-ed space to another terror-tied individual, Mohammed Al-Houthi.

And, get this, al-Houthi is the head of the Houthis’ Supreme Revolutionary Committee. He is described as “one of the most powerful men” in the Iran-backed rebel group.

Al-Houthi is now out and about recruiting child soldiers in Yemen, chanting, ‘Death to America’ while launching shoulder-fired missiles. Look at the clips.

Mohammed Al-Houthi, peace activist and sometime Washington Post columnist, leading a summer camp for at-risk youth. pic.twitter.com/URp18yyr3a — Mike (@Doranimated) January 1, 2019

Meet Mohammed al-Houthi, a leader of the Houthi movement. The Washington Post recently gave him space to write an oped about “peace.” pic.twitter.com/T5RyB5zh8V — Mike (@Doranimated) January 1, 2019

The Washington Post could have done a little bit of research and found his tweets declaring, “Allahu Akbar death to America death to Israel curse the Jews victory for Islam.” [This is a famous Houthi slogan]. Perhaps they did know about them and allowed him to publish in their newspaper anyway.

الله اكبر

الموت لامريكا

الموت لاسرائيل

اللعنة على اليهود

النصر للاسلام #لا_للارهاب_الامريكي_باليمن#الامم_المتحدة_تحلب_بإسم_الشعب_اليمني — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) April 25, 2017

HE SAYS HE WANTS PEACE

In his Washington Post column, the Houthi radical claimed to want “peace for Yemen.”

“We love peace — the kind of honorable peace defended by our revolution’s leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi. We are ready for peace, the peace of the brave. God willing, Yemenis will remain the callers of peace and lovers of peace,” al-Houthi wrote.

His idea of a path to peace is to blame everything on Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.

Al-Houthi is who The Washington Post supports.

