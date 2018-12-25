Watch People Here Illegally Get Dropped Off at Greyhound

A network imports illegal aliens into the country, and no one is dealing with it. Some are starting to notice that the group leaders are responsible and get a lot of people to travel to the border by lying to them. The main group — that claims to be merely accompanying the migrants — Pueblo sin Fronteras, is filled with communists. They, in turn, are tied to Central American communists.

These leftists don’t care about the migrants. Eighty percent of the women are raped during the journey. Children are put in grave danger.

As they pour in, ICE is driving them to Greyhound terminals. They then let them roam free with a notice to return for their court date. They have no choice. Thank Democrats and activist judges.

More than 50,000 illegal aliens come through our porous borders each month, and we have no idea who they are.

BORDER PATROL DROPPED THEM OFF AT GREYHOUND

Transportation company Greyhound sheltered dozens of migrants in buses on Sunday night after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) dropped them off at a station in El Paso, Texas, local police told CNN on Monday.

ICE dropped off a group of about 200 migrants at the Greyhound station in El Paso on Sunday night without warning nearby shelters, volunteers told El Paso Times

Four Greyhound buses arrived on Sunday night for the migrants to board as they waited at the station. The station was too small to hold all of them, according to CNN.

“We weren’t going to put 200 people on the streets of El Paso on a cold night,” Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesman with the El Paso Police Department, told the network. “We wouldn’t do that.”