Watch Powerful Moment When Soldier Tells the President Why He’s There

The media trashed the President for not paying attention to the military during the Christmas season. He told them he planned to visit our troops, but the media ignored his promise. Then the President showed up in Iraq with Melania.

As the First Couple were being bashed, they were traveling in secret to Iraq.

Watch the couple cheered.

That’s what the military looks like when they trust their President. #Trump speaks to our fine men & women in uniform in Iraq. They love him, they know he has their back! No more Obamanation ..a real patriot in charge.#MyCountryMyPresident ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E3CRKHU2QL — 🇺🇸The Real Catia 🇮🇹 (@CB618444) December 27, 2018

THE POWERFUL MOMENT [VIDEO BELOW]

Sarah Sanders tweeted photos of the event. She accompanied the President and was standing next to him when a soldier told him he re-joined because of him. The President told him he was here “because of you.”

Sanders tweeted about the awesome moment:

Powerful moment – Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him. And President Trump responded, “And I am here because of you.” I met him after and he gave me the patch from his arm. Incredible. # TrumpTroopsVisit

Powerful moment – Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him. And President Trump responded, “And I am here because of you.” I met him after and he gave me the patch from his arm. Incredible. #TrumpTroopsVisit pic.twitter.com/WmQf3b2K8X — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

The soldier had something else to say — “Keep America Great!”

Video of the exchange:

Trump told reporters while speaking at a press conference at the Al Asad Airbase just west of Baghdad that he “absolutely” had concerns traveling to the combat zone, specifically for the people with whom he was traveling.

“I had concerns about the institution of the presidency — not for myself personally,” the president said. “I had concerns for the first lady, I will tell you.”

By the time, idiot hater Alyssa Milano tweeted her disdain, the President and Mrs. Trump were in Iraq.

By the time this was posted, the President and Mrs. Trump were in Iraq with the troops. https://t.co/g9ACNO5hxn — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

THEN THEY WENT TO VISIT TROOPS IN GERMANY

President Trump and Melania made their second unannounced visit to US troops abroad around 8pm ET as they visited troops on the German base of Ramstein.

It came hours after President Trump’s first visit to a war zone with his three-hour trip to the Al Asad airbase, west of Baghdad.

🚨Happening Now: President Trump and First Lady Melania visiting troops at Ramstein Air Base in Germany… pic.twitter.com/s04nQZ8bf4 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 27, 2018

CNN wants to get the troops in trouble and published an article that bringing Trump hats and signs might have violated the rules. Lovely people CNN!

LIBERAL REPORTER SNITCHES on US Soldiers in Germany Holding Trump Hats, Trump Flag While Waiting to Meet President https://t.co/c1SlzmmYMu pic.twitter.com/FQJBh6VFUu — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) December 27, 2018

President Trump surprises troops in Germany. https://t.co/WSlNBRDrN9 — Circa (@Circa) December 27, 2018

#BREAKING | President Trump has landed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany for refueling and to meet with stationed troops Watch: https://t.co/Xtx5FGPl9H pic.twitter.com/xnXhFjofHb — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) December 27, 2018