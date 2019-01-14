Watch the Swarm of Locusts Engulf Mecca, the Islamic Holy City

A swarm of insects, probably locusts, engulfed Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Holy City early last week. RT reported: They’re everywhere – in the air, on the pavement, on the robes of worshipers and on the walls of the Great Mosque.

“Specialized teams have been directed to work in the fight to eliminate these insects,” authorities in Mecca said, according to the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news site.

Saudi authorities reported that it took 22 teams consisting of a total of 138 people to clean up the infestation. Once they came, the annoying critters didn’t want to leave.

A swarm of what appears to be locusts descended on the Grand Mosque in Mecca 🕋… pic.twitter.com/MpcwwHXw5k — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 9, 2019

لعمري لم أسمع أو أرى مثل هذا من قبل

اجتياح صراصير لمدينة مكة بما فيها الحرم المكي.. ‌#صراصير_الحرم هذا نذيرٌ من الله تعالى للحكام السعوديين المستكبرين المجرمين ومن والاهم قال تعالى:

(فأرسلنا عليهم الطوفان والجراد والقمل والضفادع والدم آيات مفصلات فاستكبروا وكانوا قوما مجرمين) pic.twitter.com/V1uDs3fzuG — هاشم احمد شرف الدين (@hashemsharafdin) January 8, 2019