WATCH THE VIDEO! 51,000 Illegals in Nov! Barbed Wire’s Coming Down!

More than 51,000 illegal aliens snuck into the country last month and yet, the barbed wire that slows them down is being removed. The U.N. is demanding we let them come in, claiming they are all refugees and we are violating international law. Check out the videos. Watch the illegals crawl under fences.

Thousands of caravan members have “disappeared” but it’s obvious where they are going. They are sneaking into the United States. Open borders are not sustainable but Democrats will not close the border.

It’s not only that more than 70% of long-term immigrants are collecting welfare benefits, it’s the fact that we can’t take every destitute person and every criminal in the world into our country.

Republicans are fighting for a bill to fund the border wall to the tune of $25 billion during this recess period. Democrats at this time won’t even provide the $1.3 billion that was originally discussed.

Once the illegal aliens sneak in, they’re in for good thanks to the Democrats.

Watch them crawl under the fence and give a sob story:

THE U.N. MOVES TO KEEP THE ILLEGALS COMING INTO THE U.S.

Justice Department lawyers are currently urging a federal appeals court in San Francisco to reinstate President Trump’s ban on asylum for thousands of undocumented immigrants. At the same time, the dictators’ club, the United Nations is claiming it might violate international law.

The president’s Nov. 9 order conflicts with an international treaty that prohibits nations from “penalizing refugees for unlawful entry, expelling them, or returning them to territory where their lives or freedom would be threatened,” lawyers for the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said Wednesday in a proposed filing with U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, the SF Chronicle reports.

The U.N. and the leftists in this country are abusing our asylum system which was never meant to be an open borders program.

One illegal alien climbed the fence and gave birth 24 hours later. The U.S. taxpayer paid for the care she received in the hospital.

Their first act in this country is to willfully break our laws. We have no idea who these people are. Every time a President tries to do something about it, the media screams “racism”. The media is running the country and both parties, especially the Democratic Party.

THE BARBED WIRE IS COMING DOWN!!!

As if all this isn’t bad enough, the wire set up along the border by US soldiers weeks ago will be coming down soon. It was made controversial by Democrats and the media.

In a statement sent out by Representative Henry Cuellar, he says he had spoken with Manny Padilla the director of the Joint Task Force-West, who informed him that they will be removing the wire.

Democrats are most definitely supporting open borders but they want it both ways. They want to be able to say they want strong borders while letting future Democrats into the country.

MORE THAN 51,000 CAME IN THIS PAST MONTH

Border Patrol agents apprehended 51,856 migrants in total in the nine southwest border sectors in November. This is up slightly from 51,001 in October. These numbers surpass the previous high-point of 47,211 in November 2016.

And we have little internal enforcement.

It’s the highest level since 2016.

THE DRUGS AND DRUG CARTELS ARE POURING IN

Then there is the opioid catastrophe that is blamed on doctors and pharmacies when the biggest threat is our open borders.

This is going on daily.