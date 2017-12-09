Watch the Video of Obama Comparing President Trump to Hitler

Last Tuesday, while speaking to The Economic Club in Chicago, Barack Obama clearly compared President Trump to a Hitler on the rise. It was ironic that at the end of the speech, he expressed his greatest regret was not getting strict gun laws passed, which is one of the things Hitler did actually do.

We have written two articles about the vicious speech here and here. Some took exception to our claim that he compared Trump to Hitler because the former president didn’t use Hitler’s name. Therefore, we included a clip below and you can hear some of his comments for yourself.

Obama said the danger is “grow(ing) complacent, we have to tend to this garden of democracy or else things could fall apart quickly.”

American democracy is fragile, and unless care is taken it could follow the path of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, he warned.

“Sixty million people died…” he reports Obama said. “So, you’ve got to pay attention. And vote.”

It’s really over the top and unprecedented for a former president to say something like this, knowing we have enemies out there waiting to exploit the opportunity. Some would say Barack Obama is willing to sacrifice the country to give Democrats an advantage.

Obama was highly complimentary of himself for his good deeds with our money. Referencing our efforts on Ebola, he said, “We probably saved a million lives by doing that.”

We will never know if that is true.

The former president also thinks that people with opposing opinions are just ignorant, we haven’t “absorbed” it all.

He said the “uneven impact” of globalization has come too quickly to be absorbed in many cultures, bringing strange new things and people to areas in which “people didn’t challenge your assumptions.” As a result, “nothing feels solid,” he said. “Sadly, there’s something in us that looks for simple answers when we’re agitated.”