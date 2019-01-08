Watch This! Remarkable Statements from Obama’s Former Border Chief

Mark Morgan was the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol under former President Obama and stepped down a few days after President Trump took office. The new administration made the request. Perhaps that was a mistake.

He spoke with Tucker Carlson and made some remarkable statements about the border wall, starting with “walls work.”

“If you look in the past, you don’t have to go too far back in history, that bipartisan legislation Secure Fence Act in 2006 and 2012, bipartisan legislation passed where they built the wall or fence or physical barrier, whatever you want to call it, it’s a wall. It works,” he said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday.

“You worked for Obama, you did not work for Trump, so I don’t know what that says,” Carlson interjected.

“But just to be totally clear we’re having you on to talk about this in your capacity as someone who knows a lot about the subject. Is there a real argument against having a wall that you are aware of?” the Fox News host asked.

“The president is right, the president of [National] Border Control Council is right. The other day when they had the national press conference, and they got up, and they said, ‘The wall works,’ they are right, and it’s not based on personal, political ideology. That’s based on historical data and facts that can be proven,” Morgan replied, adding that opposition is probably “a political point” that Trump’s critics are trying to make.

Morgan, who served in the FBI for two decades, added that he “cannot think of a legitimate argument why anyone would not support the wall as part of the multi-layered border security issue.”

This strategy hasn’t changed in years. It has become political, and critics won’t focus on substance, just attacking Trump, he said.