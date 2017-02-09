The State Department is rushing in immigrants. As soon as the Trump travel ban was lifted by a Washington State judge, the push was on. They’re bringing in refugees at a furious rate.

Why does the left love people who are not contributing to our society? According to the statistics, refugees from some of these failed states are not contributing and some are terrorists.

We are only twenty trillion in debt so why wouldn’t we want people who hate us to be destitute somewhere?

The percentages of Middle Easterners on some form of welfare is very high. About 90% of new Middle Eastern refugees are on food stamps, almost 70% on cash welfare.

We are taking in those who are dependent on government assistance, but it’s worse than that.

Frontpage Magazine reported That We Are Taking in Terrorists

The magazine discussed Iraqis as a case in point:

156,000 Iraqi refugees have entered this country in just the last decade. 30,000 of those have ended up in California.

In Obama’s first year in office, the United States resettled three-quarters of Iraqi refugees.

71% of Iraqi refugees are receiving cash assistance . 82% are on Medicaid and 87% are on food stamps. Compare those atrocious numbers to only 17% of Cubans on cash assistance and 16% on Medicaid.

President Trump’s migration pause was met with lectures about how much immigrants contribute to the economy. But the immigrants that the left likes are a drain. If the left finds immigrants who actually contribute to the economy, it fights tooth and nail to keep them out of the country.

Dan Greenfield, writing for Frontpage Magazine, reviewed the cases of some of the Iraqi terrorists who were caught in the United States.

Two of the more notable ones were Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Sharif Hammadi:

Notable Iraqi refugees include Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Shareef Hammadi.

Alwan and Hammadi were thoroughly vetted before they were resettled in Nevada and Kentucky. The only omission in their thorough vetting was an unfortunate failure to note that the refugees were terrorists who had spent years trying to kill American soldiers in Iraq.

Alwan had boasted that of how he had “f___d up” Hummers using IEDs and admitted to having taken part in an attack that killed Americans.

He had even left his fingerprints on an IED in Iraq. But the thorough vetting had failed to turn that up.

Alwan and Hammadi tried to send grenade launchers, plastic explosives, missiles and machine guns to the branch of Al Qaeda that would become ISIS. Meanwhile the Al Qaeda in Iraq plotter had quit his job and was living in public housing and collecting public assistance. Like so many other “refugees”.

And law enforcement was soon on the trail of dozens of terrorists who had arrived here as refugees.

Greenfield concluded:

Iraq is a failed state. Before we intervened, it was held together by torture, terror and genocide. Now the only things holding it together are torture, terror and genocide. We should take Christian refugees fleeing the Muslim conflicts in that country, but we should not import its Islamic culture of violence.

The Unites States won’t know how many terrorists are in the country until they blow something up as the Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly told Congress this week.