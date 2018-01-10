We Are Just Now Hearing About Another Investigator on Mueller’s Sketchy Team

According to a report from WaPo, Mueller added a veteran cyber prosecutor to his team of left-wing and anti-Trump lawyers in November, but we are only hearing about it now.

The investigation is tied to the hacking of DNC servers that the FBI has not, as far as we know, even looked at. Will they now? It’s a little late.

Isn’t this what the investigation was supposed to be about since the beginning? Has he moved from collusion and obstruction to what the case was initially about? Who knows? What do you think?

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has added a veteran cyber prosecutor to his team, filling what has long been a gap in expertise and potentially signaling a recent focus on computer crimes.

Ryan K. Dickey was assigned to Mueller’s team in early November from the Justice Department’s computer crime and intellectual-property section, said a spokesman for the special counsel’s office. He joined 16 other lawyers who are highly respected by their peers but who have come under fire from Republicans wary of some of their political contributions to Democrats.

Dickey’s addition is particularly notable because he is the first publicly known member of the team specializing solely in cyber issues. The others’ expertise is mainly in a variety of white-collar crimes, including fraud, money laundering and public corruption, though Mueller also has appellate specialists and one of the government’s foremost experts in criminal law.

How do we interpret this endless investigation? One thing is certain, Mueller is no friend to Trump and he is a friend to Jim Comey.

Some of Mueller’s team are downright scary if you’re not a Democrat though Mueller himself is allegedly a Republican. He’s also a friend to Jim Comey.

The possibly incredibly corrupt Lisa Page and Peter Srzok were on the team.

Others on the team but not exclusively on the team are: Rush Atkinson who donated a small amount to Hillary but also gave a smaller amount to Republican Jason Chaffetz; Peter Carr, a DoJ spokesman under Obama; Andrew Goldstein who worked under Trump hater Preet Bharara; Ginsberg’s and Kagan’s law clerk Elizabeth Prelogar; James Quarles, a Watergate prosecutor who donated a small amount to Hillary a larger amount to Obama; Jeannie Rhee, a Clinton Foundation lawyer who donated to Clinton and Obama; Andrew Weissman who donated to the Obama Victory Fund and the Clinton campaign.

Dickey worked on the Guccifer case. The WaPo reports: “Dickey’s addition is particularly notable because he is the first publicly known member of the team specializing solely in cyber issues. The others’ expertise is mainly in a variety of white-collar crimes, including fraud, money laundering and public corruption.”

If President Trump or his team are tied to the cyber crime, we do need to know, to be fair.