We Could Be Mars! Scientists Want to Experiment with Blocking the Sun

Scientists have decided to attempt a geoengineering experiment. Researchers from Harvard University are going to try to use particles to block out the sun in an attempt to save humanity from global warming and cool the planet.

Climate Change isn’t anywhere near as threatening as crazy left-wing scientists.

The colossally bad idea of messing with nature hasn’t slowed the geoengineers. Their big idea is rooted in history.

THERE’S HISTORICAL PRECEDENT

According to Popular Mechanics: In 1991, the volcano Mount Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines, sending millions of tons of ash and sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere. This layer of particulates lowered global temperatures by almost a full degree Fahrenheit for the following two years.

Researchers postulated that they could duplicate the reaction to cool the earth and ward off the harmful effects of global warming.

We could get into a discussion of whether they can predict anything about global warming, but that would get too involved. One thing is sure — the scientists are clueless as to what damage they could do by trying to affect the temperature of the earth with chemicals.

One study published last year found that spraying particulates into the atmosphere around the Gulf of Mexico could trigger droughts in sub-Saharan Africa.

The scientists will do a mini-test to see how it works.

If they try hard enough, they could make us into Mars — which is -63°C.