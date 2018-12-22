We don’t need a wall. There are no criminals or terrorists or foreigners from around the world coming into the country illegally. At least that’s what the lying Democrats want you to believe.

Ignore this next story about the nearly three dozen illegal aliens from Cambodia. They are transnational criminals who were transported back to their homeland to receive their due justice. Democrats say the invaders are all wonderful people.

ICE reports that criminal convictions of these illegal alien beauties included two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, manslaughter, voluntary manslaughter, accessory after the fact of a homicide, sexual assault, three counts of sexual offenses, child abuse, domestic violence, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated robbery, two counts of assault, arson, auto theft, two counts of robbery, robbery with a gun, two weapons offenses, theft, larceny, stolen property, fraud, and five drug convictions.

The flight arrived in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, December 18th, where the Cambodian nationals were turned over to Cambodian authorities.

We don’t need no stinking wall. Who’s afraid of murderers, thieves, and defrauders?

Who cares about the drugs coming in? Certainly not the Democrats. Definitely not Chuck or Nancy.

We don’t need ICE either — just ask the Democrats. They want it abolished and these fine men would have gotten to stay in the USA.

LA police seized twenty million in drugs, cash, and weapons in only one bust of just four men, CBS News local reported this week.

There were jars and vials of cannabis oils and marijuana. All were part of an illegal operation.

Police say 24-year-old Daniel Ontiveros and three other men were arrested.

How long do people think this flooding at the border and with overstays can go on before they take the country down?