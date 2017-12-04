We Finally Know ‘What Happened’, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer Cost Hillary the Election

A NY Times op-ed delivered fake news Friday disguised as opinion with an article by Jill filipovic titled, The Men Who Cost Clinton the Election. It’s no secret that Democrats are struggling to understand why their horrible candidate with a sex molesting husband lost the 2016 election. Many reasons have been given but none seem to be quite enough for the distraught left.

Ms. Filipovic might have found the answer and it wasn’t the Russians, Jim Comey, Obama’s popularity, mean women, Fox News, racists. No, there is another reason that we have all missed.

Matt Lauer, like Charlie Rose and Mark Halperin – male journalists the author observantly notes – are sex harassers and they were too hard on Hillary [that’s opened to debate]. Filipovic writes, quoting Hillary here:

…“Every day I believe more in karma,” Clinton said to that, referring further to several “men who shaped the narrative” during the campaign who have since been sidelined in the wave of sexual harassment scandals…

Many of the male journalists who stand accused of sexual harassment were on the forefront of covering the presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Matt Lauer interviewed Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Trump in an official “commander-in-chief forum” for NBC. He notoriously peppered and interrupted Mrs. Clinton with cold, aggressive, condescending questions hyper-focused on her emails, only to pitch softballs at Mr. Trump and treat him with gentle collegiality a half-hour later.

Mark Halperin and Charlie Rose set much of the televised political discourse on the race, interviewing other pundits, opining themselves and obsessing over the electoral play-by-play. Mr. Rose, after the election, took a tone similar to Mr. Lauer’s with Mrs. Clinton — talking down to her, interrupting her, portraying her as untrustworthy. Mr. Halperin was a harsh critic of Mrs. Clinton, painting her as ruthless and corrupt, while going surprisingly easy on Mr. Trump. The reporter Glenn Thrush, currently on leave from The New York Times because of sexual harassment allegations, covered Mrs. Clinton’s 2008 campaign when he was at Newsday and continued to write about her over the next eight years for Politico…

Of course, why didn’t we all think of that!

Our media just sank to a new low from the unbelievable Rwanda-like low they had already attained.

The journalistic standards are set by The Poynter Institute and on Monday, they probably pointed to the article as newsworthy.

It’s not fantastical at all!

It’s official. We have a Banana Republic media.