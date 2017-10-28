We Now Know the Original Funders of the Opposition Research

Lawyers for the conservative publication Washington Free Beacon informed the House Intelligence Committee on Friday that they funded the original anti-Trump opposition research through Fusion GPS.

They funded it from the fall of 2015 through March 2016. They withdrew funding at that time and the project was picked up by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The research involved multiple Republican candidates, not just Donald Trump. It had nothing to do with Russia or Christopher Steele who gathered all the real dirt.

It is not known who owns the free beacon but conservative billionaire Paul Singer is a major funder and he was, perhaps is, a never Trumper.

Free Beacon was originally part of The Center for American Freedom and Bill Kristol, a Trump hater, was on the original board.

This is a distraction. The Republicans didn’t start this. The Democrats are the ones who commissioned the discredited ‘dossier’. They hired a leftist foreign agent who used Russian spies as sources. It wasn’t Republicans, it was the DNC and Hillary Clinton.

This is the statement from the free beacon in part:

Since its launch in February of 2012, the Washington Free Beacon has retained third party firms to conduct research on many individuals and institutions of interest to us and our readers. In that capacity, during the 2016 election cycle we retained Fusion GPS to provide research on multiple candidates in the Republican presidential primary, just as we retained other firms to assist in our research into Hillary Clinton.

All of the work that Fusion GPS provided to the Free Beacon was based on public sources, and none of the work product that the Free Beacon received appears in the Steele dossier.The Free Beacon had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele. Nor did we have any knowledge of the relationship between Fusion GPS and the Democratic National Committee, Perkins Coie, and the Clinton campaign.

They stressed that they knew nothing about Perkins Coie, the DNC. the Clinton campaign. That’s fine but they should have come forward a long time ago. It must also be noted that they hired a very sleazy firm that leans Democrat.