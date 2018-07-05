We the Censors! Facebook Censors the Declaration of Independence

The Declaration of Independence is hate speech, so says the Facebook algorithm and/or fact checkers.

The Liberty Couonty Vindicator, a community newspaper between Houston and Beaumont, posted excerpts of the Declaration piecemeal in the nine days running up to July 4th but the last paragraph never made it to Facebook on Monday.

They rely on Facebook for their audience.

The editor of the paper said it received an automated notice claiming it “goes against our standards on hate speech”.

Managing editor Casey Stinnett wrote that it also came with a warning that the newspaper could lose its Facebook account if they continued their violations.

The offending paragraph came under the heading, the “Bill of Particulars” against Britain’s King George III:

“He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”

One can guess ” merciless Indian savages” didn’t go over well with the algorithm or the fact checkers. One thing you can be sure of, today’s so-called well-educated Americans often have no clue about what life was like for British colonists in those days.

Facebook heard their complaints and rescinded their comments with an apology.

“It looks like we made a mistake and removed something you posted on Facebook that didn’t go against our Community Standards. We want to apologize and let you know that we’ve restored your content and removed any blocks on your account related to this incorrect action,” the Vindicator reported Facebook wrote.

That is what happens when censorshp begins. It’s only one of the many unwanted side effects.