Wealthiest Woman in Congress Nancy Pelosi Takes Pains to Get $137K in Tax Loopholes

In an irony of all ironies, the anti-tax cut Pelosi tried to extend a $137,000 tax break on her homes. She is Congress’s wealthiest woman and is in the top 1% she often condemns. After screaming against middle class tax cuts and corporate tax cuts to promote business, she was looking for her freebies, her much-hated loopholes.

Of course we support her taking every break she can get legally, but the hypocrisy is mind boggling.

Free Beacon writes that she “took pains in late December to try to preserve tax breaks for two of her multi-million-dollar homes one last time before the new tax law kicked in.” She is worth about $100 million.

They further report that her 2016 financial-disclosure statement places Pelosi in the top one-tenth of the 1 percent of Americans.

Pelosi’s annual property tax bill alone on three luxury homes last year—$137,000—is more than twice the 2016 U.S. median household income of $59,039, which the U.S. Census reported last fall, Free Beacon writes.

Company after company is giving bonuses to their employees and they are crediting the Trump tax cuts. Home Depot and Walmart just gave bonuses, Walmart also gave wage increases, but what’s a $1,000? Crumbs?

NOTHING FOR THE MIDDLE CLASS

Nancy Pelosi, who compared the tax bill to “Frankenstein”, hates any sort of tax breaks or so she says.

Tax cuts are “Armaggedon” to Nancy Pelosi. She hates any tax cuts and will always claim the rich are getting the breaks. When she heard the common man will get a $1,000 to $2,000 in tax breaks, she said it was “crumbs”.

It’s the ideology of wealth redistribution of the hard-left.

Top 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders likes to pretend Democratic Socialism is anything other than communism lite. He uses the rich as the common enemy. In his past life, he probably lined the royals up at the gallows in Paris during the French Revolution.