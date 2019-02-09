Weasel Wallace Says Green New Deal “IS A HECK OF A GOOD IDEA”

Bill Hemmer of America’s Newsroom asked Democrat Chris Wallace about the Green New Deal. With his best weasel words, Wallace responded by suggesting the Socialist Green New Deal is simply liberal progressive politics. Never mind that Progressives are hard-left totalitarians.

Wallace said the Green New Deal “is a heck of a good idea.”

FRIVOLOUS DEM HEARINGS ARE FINE WITH FOX NEWS’ WEASEL

When Hemmer moved on to the abusive Whitaker hearing, thee Trump-hating Wallace said he found it kind of “rich that Republicans are so outraged.”

The Fox News weasel seems to think that Democrats have the right to launch frivolous investigations if they want to because that’s what he claims Republicans did during the Obama years. And, elections have consequences, he says, quoting that great sage Obama.

The Dem operative says, “Whether it’s Jerry Nadler of Judiciary, Adam Schiff in Intelligence, Elijah Cummings at Oversight, they’re going to make life difficult for members of the Trump administration. That’s the way it works.”

Apparently, he sees nothing wrong in Fast & Furious, Benghazi, FISA court abuses, Clinton’s use of a private server and destroying evidence, the IRS targeting of political opponents, and so on.

He has to know this Russiagate probe is a witch hunt.

Fishing expeditions are unAmerican and unconstitutional, but what does he care?

Watch: