Weather Nutjob Al Gore Predicts “Flying Rivers” and “Rain Bombs”

Weather prognosticator Al Gore is in Dubai and according to Marc Morano at Climate Depot he’s warning about “flying rivers” and “rain bombs”.

You heard me, FLYING RIVERS and RAIN BOMBS.

As he attempts to link extreme weather to climate change, he is hysterically warning of bizarre weather events.

This type of imaginative hyperbole has made Gore $300 million wealthier than he would have been. Fake science sells!

From Climate Depot: Gore described flying or atmospheric rivers as long streams of rain-bearing clouds that carry huge amounts of water vapor over long distances, ending as heavy rain bombs over a small, concentrated area. Gore said a city in California was recently hit by such weather, with the ‘river’ in the air having flown thousands of kilometres from an area in the Pacific Ocean.

Yeah, missed that, so did everyone else.

Climate Depot references a new book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change, which puts perspective on the nutty predictions. The author accuses Gore of engaging in scientifically baseless “weather porn” for attempting to link every bad weather event to “global warming”.

The new book is selling off the shelves and it looks like it’s worth all the attention. Love this paragraph:

“Weather-Porn:” Climate skeptic Jo Nova called the claims about extreme weather in Al Gore’s 2017 box office bomb, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” primal “weather-porn.” As Nova wrote, “Cherry-picked extremes. The long tenuous chain of cause and effect was glossed over repeatedly with handwaving. The system was the most complex on earth, yet somehow scientists know what causes what[.] … This is a never-ending game for Gore. Until we get perfect weather on Earth, on all 150 million square kilometers terra firma, he will always be able to say ‘boo.'”

Gore has been pimping this nonsense as he flies around the world leaving his enormously large carbon footprint everywhere.

One must wonder if he’s reduced his $22,000 a month electric bill.