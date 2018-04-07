Website Tied to Sex Crimes Gave Tens of Thousands to Democrats

Daily Wire reported that the owners of the website seized by the FBI are Democrat donors. The site is linking into sex crimes.

The owner(s) of the site, ‘backpage’, are accused by the FBI of facilitating sex trafficking and underage prostitution.

According to Daily Wire, the owners gave Democrats tens of thousands of dollars:

The owners of the website have given tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats in recent years, including a Super PAC backed by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the failed presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona David Garcia, and the Arizona Democratic Party.

They need to give the money back.

It’s not a surprise. The Democrat Party is the party of felons and openly promotes bizarre organizations.