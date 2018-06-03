Two more terrorists with ties to the Middle East who were arrested with bomb-making materials, guns, and ammo in Minnesota. These arrests rarely make national news but there are many of them and concerns are growing except among the leftist politicians.

Twenty-seven-year-old Abdullah Alrifahe and 26-year-old Majid Alrifahe were arrested on May 11 in north Minneapolis.

Abdullah is being held in the Hennepin County Jail. His brother, Majid, has been released and is facing minor charges.

The charges are much too light but this is the state with Governor Mark Dayton who said, “If you don’t like immigrants, get out.” He includes illegals, MS-13, and terrorists in those numbers.

Both Homeland Security and the FBI are involved in the investigation, which started outside a federally-subsidized senior housing project. A good Samaritan confronted the men about littering from their car.

They jumped out of the car, move aggressively and called the unnamed Samaritan an ‘n’ and he called the police.

PROTECTED AND CHAIN MIGRATION FOREIGNERS

Then there is the “Protected” foreigner in Florida providing support to ISIS.

Vicente Adolfo Solano, 53, a citizen of Honduras residing in Miami, was sentenced to 210 months in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He was convicted earlier this year for an attempt to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Solano told a confidential source of the federal government that he was upset about the United States. So, of course he wanted to attack a shopping mall in Miami with a bomb. And he wanted to do it in the country that sheltered him since 1998.

He should be in GITMO.

Solano was residing in the U.S. on a Temporary Protective Status visa that was given to refugees from Central America in the aftermath of Hurricane Mitch of 1998. He no longer had protected status. That had been stripped by President Trump. Why is he still here?

Then there is the man who mowed down eight people on a West Side Highway last December was a “ver friendly” Uzbek resident. “He is a very good guy,” said his friend. This killer came via chain migration.

On Tuesday, a truck driver mowed down pedestrians and bikers in a crowded area of New York City. pic.twitter.com/tZZJInn3OZ — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 2, 2017

There are so many stories like this.