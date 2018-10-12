We’re Sorry About Mr. Khashoggi’s Death, But He’s An Extremist

It isn’t surprising that The Washington Post published Jamal Khashoggi’s anti-Trump, anti-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon articles, nor is it surprising that they hired him knowing he’s an Islamist, an active Muslim Brotherhood member.

The media is portraying him as a renowned journalist, but he was actually a rich Islamist who wanted to turn the world to a strict form of Islam. He mostly left journalism behind.

In the 1970s he joined the Muslim Brotherhood, which exists to rid the Islamic world of western influence.

He was a political Islamist until the end, recently praising the Muslim Brotherhood in the Washington Post.

He was open about wanting to see a Muslim Brotherhood arc throughout the Middle East. His recurring plea to bin Salman in his columns was to embrace not western-style democracy, but the rise of political Islam which the Arab Spring had inadvertently given rise to. For Khashoggi, secularism was the enemy.

Khashoggi was associated with bin Laden until 9/11. Then he was too hot.He had befriended Osama bin Laden in the 1980s and 1990s in Afghanistan and Sudan while championing his jihad against the Soviets in dispatches.

Khashoggi liked to talk of a democratic Caliphate, i.e., you vote your oppressors into office. He also wanted Islam to take over the world.

“We were hoping to establish an Islamic state anywhere,” said Jamal Khashoggi, a friend of bin Laden’s who joined the Brotherhood at about the same time. “We believed that the first one would lead to another, and that would have a domino effect which could reverse the history of mankind.”

When bin Laden became violent, Khashoggi went with the Brotherhood, a more subtly insidious group, but he was sad when bin Laden was killed.

He remained a terrorist apologist and supporter to the end.