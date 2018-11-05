We’re Worried About Obama: Bug-Eyed, Stammering, Croaking Out Insults

Barack Obama sounded somewhat panicky this past weekend. His voice was cracking, he stammered and his eyes were bugging out of this head during some of his speeches.

In the clip below, taken from his speeches, Mr. Obama expresses concerns about putting people back to work. Hasn’t he noticed that Donald Trump did that? Obama’s the one who created non-existent shovel-ready jobs.

Then he mocked people who are concerned about the 12,000 anonymous people, funded by leftists, who are marching to the USA. Some have weapons and Mexican Federal police said they use the women and children as shields.

Also, after eight years of a terrible economy, Obama took credit for Trump’s economy in this clip.

We’re just worried he’s not well.

The former President made wild accusations in between mocking opponents. On Sunday, he said Republicans could field a football team with all the indictments against members of their party.

“They promised they were going to take on corruption in Washington,” Obama said while campaigning at a rally in Indiana for Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-In.), CNN reports.

“Instead, they’ve racked up enough indictments to field a football team,” he said.

Wild and reckless lie:

Barack Obama: “They promised they were going to take on corruption in Washington. Instead, they’ve racked up enough indictments to fill a football team.” https://t.co/vmaDbKDVvb pic.twitter.com/HGGTJ5X9Tl — The Hill (@thehill) November 5, 2018

The man who damaged our health care system says the healthcare of millions is on the ballot; he wants a fair shake for working families [whatever that means], and he says the character of our country is on the ballot.

Then he mocked concerns about [the fake] refugees and called the troops on the border a “political stunt”.

We do hope he will recover soon from whatever ails him.

Watch the frantic leftist: