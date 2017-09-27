West Point’s Communist Cadet Tweets Death to Gen. Mattis, Calls for Political Violence

How does a rabid communist get accepted into West Point? Do we need to answer that question? After our political transformation under Barack Obama, you can all guess how. I would like to think this is a joke but the Twitter page of this communist cadet goes back to 2012.

The cadet, Second Lt. Spenser Rapone, pictured below was tweeting in support of Colin Kaepernick, a comrade of the left. These tweets went viral.

Former Democratic Rep. Jason Altmire of Pennsylvania recommended Rapone to West Point but is trying to walk it back now. Rapone’s father is a politician in Pennsylvania and he disavowed him also, blaming Afghanistan for current political views which Dad claims are new.

Want to bet good ole dad is a closet communist?

Communism is responsible for the deaths of about 100 million people and is the most statist and deadliest form of government. Shouldn’t this be a step too far even for Democrats?

Maybe not!

The New York Times just ran a story that said: “For all its flaws, the Communist revolution taught Chinese women to dream big.” The Times has always supported the far-left. They supported Hitler in some editorials in the 1930s.

The communists killed far more than Hitler and it is absolutely unacceptable for West Point to graduate a communist.

It has come to West Point’s attention and they claim to be looking into it. How did this guy stay as long as he has? Political correctness?

Rapone’s Twitter page is an unabashedly hard-left fiesta of hate to include calling Mattis an “evil, vile f****” and insisting on political violence. He recently retweeted this comment: Without reviewing the record, every post-Nuremberg U.S. president is a war criminal by traditional standards of international law.

n his Twitter page, he describes himself as a commie and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and he has been a member of Twitter since 2012.

Following are the tweets that brought him to the attention of the public.

This cadet calls himself the ‘commie bebop’ on Twitter.

In case there was any lingering doubt, hasta la victoria siempre pic.twitter.com/0XrW38wcCk — Commie Bebop🌹 (@punkproletarian) September 25, 2017

He also tweeted this:

He seems to like Antifa and he supports Black Lives Matter, both are communist organizations.