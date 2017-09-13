WH Changes: DACA Amnesty First; ‘Radical Islam’ Might Be Gone

The White House appears to be changing its priorities as Steve Bannon said it would. In the absence of any movement by the Congress, the President has shown a willingness to work with Democrats. His policies might be incorporating those of the White House globalists to get some things done.

The President’s agenda constantly hits a brick wall in Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now – outrageously – wants to put tax reform off until next year. The do-nothing senator will not abandon the filibuster rule that would allow passage of major legislation with 51 votes instead of the impossible 60. House Speaker Ryan, for his part, spends entirely too much time bashing Trump and too little time on the agenda.

In the absence of good leadership in the do-nothing Congress, Trump is trying to get something done with Democrats which we see as a losing proposition but we hope it is not. We will trust Trump for now.

RADICAL ISLAM NO MORE?

Brigitte Gabriel is very concerned because the tone towards radical Islam appears to have changed. Speaking with Raheem Kassem, Gabriel, President of Act for America, cited the President’s 9/11 speech and said, “Yesterday, it was obvious that something has happened in the Trump presidency that has changed and changed dramatically. When I listened to the speeches yesterday – like you mentioned – by all the leaders in the administration – by Trump, by Mattis, by Pence – it was literally a speech that could have been uttered by President Obama himself.”

Gabriel went on to discuss the Saudis and their funding of mosques in America that she claims are linked to preaching hate.

Also, according to President Donald Trump’s top congressional aide Marc Short, the President is prioritizing a new “DACA” amnesty and a tax cut ahead of Trump’s promised border wall, though he promises the wall will be built.

What happens to Republicans if DACA amnesty is passed and no other Republican agenda item?

The congressional relations aide, Marc Short, told reporters September 12 that he is not asking Democrats for any concessions — such as funding for a border wall or passage of the RAISE Act [merit system for immigrants] — as they draft an expensive and expanding new amnesty for many younger illegals, including the 800,000 illegals who are covered by former President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty since 2012.

Speaking at a roundtable event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, Short said the administration didn’t want to “bind” itself by making a demand that would likely be a nonstarter for many lawmakers.

“We’re interested in getting border security and the president has made the commitment to the American people that a barrier is important to that security,” Short said. “Whether or not that is part of a DACA equation, or … another legislative vehicle, I don’t want to bind us into a construct that would make the conclusion on DACA impossible.”

Pelosi has said she is willing to support border security but no wall.

DACA is becoming a priority in other words and the border wall will be a stand-alone though we all know it can’t pass as a stand-alone without any bargaining chips. Democrats will never vote for the wall because, without the wall, Trump’s 2020 chances will be greatly diminished.

Of concern is that almost all the advice President Trump gets these days is from globalists. He is surrounded by a lot of left-wingers. Now we are talking amnesty for an admittedly sympathetic, though unvetted, group of people.

Perhaps Short is speaking out of turn or Trump has something up his sleeve. Plans are said to be underway for the wall.

Marc Short on #borderwall: “I don’t want us to bind ourselves into a construct that makes reaching a conclusion on #DACA impossible. pic.twitter.com/zdBUdgYwge — CSPAN (@cspan) September 12, 2017

Under current rules, 4 million young Americans enter the workforce each year to search for decent jobs. But each year, the government also hands out 1 million green cards to new immigrants who compete against Americans for good jobs.

It marginalizes Americans.