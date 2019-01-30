WH Counsel Is CAVING to Feinstein & Harris on 9th Circuit Judges

The new White House counsel is reportedly working behind the President’s back to make a deal with Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris to put Progressive judges on the bench — the NINTH CIRCUIT! The Wall Street Journal reported it this week and BuzzFeed reported it a little more than a week ago.

Feinstein and Harris are two of the most corrupt Democrats in the Senate. They should be paid no deference.

As Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center tweeted, POTUS has done a TERRIFIC job with judges. Constitutionalists couldn’t ask for more. Is his staff trying to undermine him to appease leftists in the Senate? They are giving away his strongest achievement!

Perhaps the President is distracted or being lied to or doesn’t know?

It would be especially hard to understand this courtesy towards these Democrats after the abuse they made his Supreme Court nominee suffer through.

It is Senate Democrats who created the circus around Justice Brett Kavanaugh and continue attempts to have him sanctioned (which they just failed at).

According to the Wall Street Journal:

Ms. Feinstein and the White House counsel’s office have been pen pals on this for some time. In a November letter to new White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Ms. Feinstein and Ms. Harris requested “that the White House work with us to reach an agreement on a consensus package of nominees.” The Democrats want to pick one name from the White House list, one from their own, and a third consensus nominee.

On January 22nd, BuzzFeed reported that these negotiations were going on, but who believes them? Certainly, this couldn’t be possible, could it? It seems it is true.

It’s insane!

THE BEST CANDIDATES WERE NOT RE-NOMINATED

Powerline blog also questioned this yesterday. It seems a well-qualified judge Patrick Bumatay, educated in the finest Ivy League colleges with extensive experience was not re-nominated. He is openly gay and is also the first Filipino-American to serve as an Article III federal appellate judge.

President Trump should have renominated him, but he didn’t out of deference to Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris.

One would expect that two nasty leftist Democrats would ask for consideration of their consensus package for the Ninth Circuit, but why would the White House do it?

The White House took the request seriously — so seriously that it chose not to resubmit Bumatay’s nomination plus the nomination of two other highly qualified conservative nominees from California, Daniel Collins (a former Scalia clerk) and Kenneth Lee.

The Ninth Circuit desperately needs judges like the ones the President did not renominate.

How could the President honor these requests when the Democrats are abusing the hell out of him and the court is the one thing he must transform?

What the H**l is going on?