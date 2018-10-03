WH Officials Think They Knew Who Sent the Ricin

Packages with suspicious substances — at least two of which initially tested positive for ricin — sent to the Pentagon, White House and Sen. Ted Cruz’s office in Texas this week were part of a coordinated effort by a former Navy sailor, officials told Fox News.

Officials say they received a tip.

The Hill reported Tuesday the U.S. Secret Service said it intercepted a suspicious envelope addressed to President Trump a day earlier, one of three reported instances of suspicious mail being sent to government-related offices in recent days.

The Secret Service confirmed to The Hill that the suspicious envelope was not received at the White House, nor did it enter the building.

The packages sent to the Pentagon, were addressed to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and to Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, a defense official tells CNN.

According to a report from Fox News, the packages did not make it directly to the Pentagon but were received and flagged by an onsite mail delivery building.