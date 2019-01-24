WH Preparing a National Emergency Declaration As Bills Fail

Dueling Democrat and Republican bills to end the shutdown have failed. Democrats won’t even consider a bill to pay federal workers and have twice turned that down.

Senators Schumer and McConnell are discussing possible compromises but there is little hope of a resolution.

Democrats blocked the President’s bill in the Senate. Joe Manchin voted with Republicans for the President’s bill, but Republican Senators Lee and Cotton voted with Democrats against the President’s bill. The bill was voted down 50-47. It would take 60 votes to pass.

Fox Capitol Hill reporter Chad Pergram asked Cotton why he voted against the President’s bill. It’s understandable after hearing his explanation. He said he could not support the bill because it gives legal status to illegal aliens without first securing our borders, implementing e-verify, and ending chain migration.

We have been down that road before, nine times. The Democrats never fulfilled their promises in the past. It’s time we stopped falling for this.

A bill to fund the government without wall funding failed but gained two votes more than the President’s bill.

JUST IN: The Democrat-backed clean funding bill also fails in the Senate 52-44, despite 6 Republicans voting in its favor https://t.co/2YrE0iiqcJ — Axios (@axios) January 24, 2019

Lindsey Graham wants a three-week CR to solve the problem, but the President said he’d only do it with a big down payment on the wall.

In the House, Pelosi said she will not send another proposal to the President. Money towards a border wall is not reasonable, she said.

BACKUP PLAN

The White House has a backup plan and is preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the southern border. They have identified more than $7 billion in potential funds for his signature border wall should he go that route, according to internal documents reviewed by CNN.

“The massive amount of aliens who unlawfully enter the United States each day is a direct threat to the safety and security of our nation and constitutes a national emergency,” a draft of a presidential proclamation reads.

“Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C 1601, et seq.), hereby declare that a national emergency exists at the southern border of the United States,” the draft adds.