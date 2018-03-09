What a Pity, Ditsy Kathy Griffin Goes Completely Delusional

When Kathy Griffin isn’t on self-destruct holding decapitated heads of the President of the United States, she is making a fool of herself. She did it to herself again with a photo she posted to commemorate International Women’s Day. At least she didn’t decapitate anyone.
She tweeted, “I don’t want to brag, but I just had to post this picture of me with the President of the United States.” Apparently, she never heard of the Electoral College.
It’s #InternationalWomensDay….I don’t want to brag, but I just had to post this picture of me with the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/XMRx6raSn7
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 8, 2018
It drew some funny responses, almost all trashing the delusional has-been comedian.
Cool. Here’s a picture of me with the Queen of England and Cher. pic.twitter.com/09SaQVoEym
— AunT Phibian (@TueborFrog) March 9, 2018
Be sure to take those meds Kathy, may help with the delusions.😨😨
— Dave Schreiber (@DaveSchreiber3) March 8, 2018
I see a loser next to a loser. Where’s the President?
— Joey Mannarino (@JTMann05) March 8, 2018
It seems like only yesterday when she thought Trump was the ticket.