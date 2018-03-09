What a Pity, Ditsy Kathy Griffin Goes Completely Delusional

S.Noble
When Kathy Griffin isn’t on self-destruct holding decapitated heads of the President of the United States, she is making a fool of herself. She did it to herself again with a photo she posted to commemorate International Women’s Day. At least she didn’t decapitate anyone.

She tweeted, “I don’t want to brag, but I just had to post this picture of me with the President of the United States.” Apparently, she never heard of the Electoral College.

It drew some funny responses, almost all trashing the delusional has-been comedian.

It seems like only yesterday when she thought Trump was the ticket.

