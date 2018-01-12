What Happened When the Gay Son of Liberal Congressman Came Out as a Trump Supporter

I am now certain that I can be a gay, Jewish Republican and still be a good person and a useful citizen.

This next story is good, sad, courageous and educational. Adam Levine’s father is a former Democratic Congressman from Southern California, Mel Levine. His mother is a New Yorker journalist. Adam was raised as very liberal, Jewish boy. One day he came out as gay and his family were more than accepting, they “were overjoyed”, but then the unforgivable happened, he came out as a conservative Republican.

Through his own observations, he saw what he felt were the problems with the Democratic Party and how it did not conform to his belief system. The “open minded” circles that weren’t, the policies that created poverty and homelessness, and the good qualities of the Republicans and Fox News that he thought didn’t exist, gave him a new perspective in line with who he was meant to be by nature.

Adam Levine wrote an essay for The Federalist, which was also described on Townhall and everyone could benefit from reading it. It begins:

I am not a sex offender. But a number of my friends no longer have time to see me. Lifelong acquaintances now regard me with fear and distrust. I have been unfriended en masse on social media and excoriated by friends who deign to remain. And I have been singly excluded from social gatherings when the rest of my family was invited.

If the struggles of the LGBT and Jewish peoples have taught me one thing, it is that I count, I matter, no more or less than any other man—precisely not because of my sexual preferences, or the God I worship, but because I am a citizen of planet Earth.

No, I am not a sex offender. I am something even worse than that. I am a Donald Trump supporter…keep reading…

There are bigoted people in the Republican Party but they are also in the Democratic Party. There are homophobes, sexists and all kinds, but they are not confined to one political party.

President Trump is being accused of being a bigot because he called some really awful countries “s***holes” in a private conversation. He denies he used that exact language, but Dick Durbin claims he said it repeatedly and it was “vile and racist”.

Let’s be honest, it is not racist to aptly describe countries, crude or rude perhaps, even unwise, but not racist. Most of the world is not white. Are whites not allowed to criticize countries because there are a lot of non-white people living in them? That is very limiting.

The labels the left has successfully assigned to Republicans are unfair and untrue. Mr. Levine discovered that and he is Kindly putting himself out there to let us know.