WHAT? ISLAM HAS ANSWERS TO #METOO PROBLEMS? HUH?

According to a Charlotte Observer article claims Islam might have answers to the #MeToo problems. The author is all proudly covered up herself.

She doesn’t like Pepe Le Pew’s “harmless fun” or 1960s movies where the secretary is chased by the executive. She writes:

The programs and movies I grew up with reveal what some considered to be “acceptable” behaviors toward women. From Pepe le Pew, the over-amorous cartoon skunk, chasing a feline, to secretary-chasing executives in 1960s movies like The Apartment (a comedy about executives sharing a place used for trysts), the message was clear and consistent.

She’s not a woman in touch with our 1960s culture or any part of our culture.

Extolling religion with rules like Islam’s, she also promotes covering up as “modesty”. Lowering gazes between men and women is important, especially not allowing “prolonged” gazes.

She praised the practice of not being alone with a man or woman who is not a spouse but when Vice President Pence said that, he was brutally attacked.

Right after that, she had a photo and announcement of Hijab Day and the upcoming Hijab fest.