What? Justice Roberts Sides With Left To Trash Trump Asylum Rule

The Washington Post reports that the Supreme Court on Friday denied the Trump administration’s request that it be allowed to immediately enforce a new policy of denying asylum to those who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

The lower courts declared it possibly illegal and they will allow the lower court decision to stand until the case works its way through the courts.

Four justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, and Brett M. Kavanaugh — would have supported the administration’s request to let the order go into effect.

Did you notice who isn’t here? Justice Obamacare Roberts.

People are abusing our asylum system and falsely claiming refugee status. Congress won’t act, and the judicial system won’t allow the President to do a thing.

In another case, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled last week that we have to take back deportees. He ruled that we might have to give asylum to women who claim domestic violence and people who say they are afraid of gangs. If they have a sincere ‘credible fear,’ they are refugees as far as he is concerned.

Sullivan is anti-Trump and has leveled more than one anti-Trump decision.

What is it about 50,000 anonymous people a month coming in illegally they don’t understand?

THE CASE

The Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the Supreme Court that the policy had important goals — “channeling asylum seekers to ports of entry for orderly processing, discouraging dangerous and illegal entries between ports of entry, reducing the backlog of meritless asylum claims, and facilitating diplomatic negotiations.”

A group of so-called Republican former Justice Department officials, two former attorneys general and a former director of the FBI told the Supreme Court that it was just a clever way around the law.

The ACLU claimed the refugees aren’t sophisticated and didn’t realize. [Oh, please]

They accused the government of legislating from the White House.

The statute apparently says an asylum application must be accepted from any alien “physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States whether or not at a designated port of arrival…irrespective of such alien’s status.”

The article states the following:

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit earlier this month kept in place a lower-court decision that stopped the policy’s implementation, saying it was simply a way around specific language in federal law that allows all who enter the United States, regardless of where to apply for asylum.

“Just as we may not, as we are often reminded, ‘legislate from the bench,’ neither may the Executive legislate from the Oval Office,” wrote Circuit Judge Jay S. Bybee, a conservative nominated by President George W. Bush, in the 2-to-1 decision.

The asylum suit was another ACLU and Southern Poverty Law case prompted by leftists.

THERE’S THE LAW AND THEN THERE’S REASON

Migrants and their far-left handlers are abusing our asylum law. The judges are letting it happen. They allow every lawsuit to stop the President’s agenda.

The court did not care and will not use good judgment in this case. The fact that anyone and everyone is claiming asylum means all can come in illegally as long as they lie and say they are asylum seekers.

The law was written decades ago when we didn’t have this problem or the terrorism and transnational gangs we have today. The court did not use common sense, and it could be a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump recently denounced U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar as an Obama judge, which he is. That angered John Roberts to which Trump responded. That didn’t help this case.

Democrats stretch the law all the time. It’s amazing how no one senses the urgency as anonymous people pour in — including terrorists, criminals, and people from all over the world.

A little latitude would have been nice. The President is allowed to respond to dangers to our national security, and this invasion is a serious threat.