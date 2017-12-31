What Lindsey Graham Found Out About the DoJ Use of the Dossier Has Him “Very Concerned”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed the dossier briefly with Brian Kilmeade filling in for Tucker Carlson on his show.
He said he has found out things he did not know this past week about the dossier and he believes we need a special counsel to look at how the DoJ used the dossier. “This cannot be the new normal,” he said.
This isn’t a reflection on Robert Mueller who he believes will treat the President fairly. Mueller is not investigating the dossier.
Lindsey Graham is “very concerned.”
“I’ve spent some time in the last couple of days, after a lot of fighting with the Department of Justice to get the background on the dossier, and here’s what I can tell your viewers, I’m very disturbed about what the Department of Justice did with this dossier, and we need a special counsel to look into that,” he said ominously.
