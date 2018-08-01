What? Mueller’s Team Says Key Witness Rick Gates Might Not Testify

The Washington Times is reporting that Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s alleged accomplice in crime, might not testify. That is shocking! The prosecution points to him as a key witness.

It could mean Gates won’t help the case or they don’t want him exposed since Manafort is putting the blame on him. It could also mean Mueller’s case is falling apart.

Prosecutor Uso Asonye said jurors may not hear from Mr. Gates aT all.

“He may testify, he may not,” Mr. Asonye told Judge T.S. Ellis III.

The couple dozen reporters in the courtroom scampered out to get the news to their editors. “That’s news to me and about 25 others who scurried out of here like rats on a sinking ship,” Judge Ellis shot back

Mr. Asonye attempted to backtrack, telling Judge Ellis that the evidence presented will determine if Mr. Gates‘ testifies.

That drew a sharp rebuke from Judge Ellis.

“You know who you are going to call,” He said. “If you are going to call him then this is a waste of time.”

This came up during the testimony of an agent who raided the Manafort home. He was describing a document he took. The judge said it was unnecessary since Rick Gates would testify.

Manafort’s attorneys are placing blame on Gates and Gates has turned on Manafort.

BIG NEWS

There was a big exposé today during the trial and it focused on backyard pergolas.

First big Trump-Russia trial includes detailed discussion of backyard pergolas. https://t.co/ayT3UkmYFl pic.twitter.com/Oc2cZSM8tY — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 1, 2018

HOW THE TRIAL IS GOING SO FAR