What People Are Saying About Jim Comey

Jim Comey doesn’t have many friends left and his book won’t help him. He might be in legal trouble too. We can only hope.

Catherine Herridge discussed the DoJ Inspector General’s report with Lou Dobbs on Friday night. After discussing the explosive revelations about McCabe, she said that McCabe also believes the Inspector General was investigating James Comey as a leaker.

Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett finished the clownish Comey book and tweeted that Comey should be worried about leaking government documents instead of his book. Jarrett appears to be right about the book. It’s a reflection of Comey as a petty, fired employee trying to exact his revenge.

I’ve finished reading Comey’ book. It’s an easy and superficial read. I saw nothing that was true. I can only conclude that Comey’s version of events is fantasy. It is fiction. Things will end badly for Comey. He stole government documents. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) April 13, 2018

Remember, the Democrats hate Comey too. Watch:

GOP Releases Brutal Video Of Democrats Attacking @Comey‘s Credibility pic.twitter.com/4vf5Mfr0Vn — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 12, 2018