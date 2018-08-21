What Social Media Censorship Is Really About

Social media is silencing the right and others with whom they disagree, but more than that, they are redefining free speech to include hate speech.

Once the tech giants went down that dark path of censoring posts, tweets, and comments, they assumed the right to decide who can speak freely and to define what is acceptable speech.

If they designate something as hate speech, then, the account will be disabled for a period of time or for good.

This happened this week to the founder of Frontpage Magazine, David Horowitz.

A user accused David Horowitz of having a “Zionist agenda”. In response, Horowitz tweeted, “But if you’re a Muslim, you might not want to be sworn in on a Judeo-Christian bible, since Islam has conducted a 1500 year war against Christians and Jews, is calling for death to Israel and has slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Christians recently.”

His account was immediately disabled for ‘hate speech’.

CENSORING JEWS, NOT JEW HATERS

Twitter accused David Horowitz of violating its rules against “hateful conduct”.

This is the same Twitter that allows Louis Farrakhan to spew his anti-Semitic rants. In his pinned tweet, he rants, “Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.” It links to the full hate-filled speech.

Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan. Full Video: https://t.co/N5KXtakhpl pic.twitter.com/zRgSKcAsZj — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) June 7, 2018

As Mr. Horowitz explains, the Ayatollah is allowed to call for the eradication of Jews on Twitter.

The Iranian Supreme Leader tweeted, “Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen.”

Social media censorship isn’t only about silencing the right, it’s about redefining the First Amendment to include hate speech and politically correct speech. The Internet is a powerful voice and they are going to mold it to their will, and alter our culture in the process.