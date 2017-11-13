What This Syrian Man Did to a Pony Horrified Germans at a Berlin Petting Zoo



This story is shocking even for the most jaded among us. The Sun UK says a 23-year-old Syrian man was reportedly spotted at the Kinderbauernhof (children’s farm) area of Goelitzer Park, in Berlin, by a babysitter who was visiting the zoo with a child.

He was raping a pony in public at 3:00 in the afternoon.

Via the Sun:

A mother told the Berliner Morgenpost: “My babysitter was at Goerlitzer Park with our son when they witnessed the man carrying out a sexual act on the pony.”

The woman said her babysitter had informed park staff about the incident but is unwilling to talk about it any further because it was “too traumatising”.

A zoo employee told the German newspaper that the babysitter had taken a photo of the man as he committed the act, and immediately contacted park staff, who called the police…

…The unnamed suspect from Syria is facing charges for violating the Animal Welfare Act and “causing a public nuisance through sexual acts”, police confirmed.

He fled but was caught and banned from the zoo. The babysitter who caught him is too traumatized to be interviewed.