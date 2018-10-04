What We Know About the Brett Kavanaugh FBI Report

Senator Lindsey Graham told Shannon Bream of Fox News on Wednesday evening that he has been informed the FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh will confirm the judge is innocent, and that the judge should be voted into the Supreme Court of the United States.

Graham said, “I have never been more confident. I have been given a summary of the summary that the FBI background check will hold up.”

He went on to say that the US Senators should move forward with a vote for Kavanaugh.

Watch the video clip:

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The FBI report has been delivered. It includes the “302” forms of the FBI interviews, which summarize the contents of the interviews. The FBI, which has spent a few days on the investigation, will not be submitting a conclusion as to who’s telling the truth in the case.

They had thoroughly investigated Brett Kavanaugh six times prior to this.

All 100 Senators will have access to the new information, but not their staffs. There also are 10 Judiciary Committee staffers who have access to the secret Kavanaugh file, which is a paper report — there are no pdf’s or emails of it. And it will not be made public.

Senator McConnell has already proceeded with cloture and the vote will be Saturday.

There is a GoFundMe page which will help the Kavanaugh family hire security and pay for lawyers. They are receiving death threats. The Kavanaugh family is not rich and he will be the poorest member of the Supreme Court, especially given his latest costs. If he can be taken down after the life he has led, anyone can be taken down. Contributions can be made here.