What’s Happening in the Las Vegas Case

It has been three weeks since Stephen Paddock forever altered the lives of 500 people and there are still no definitive answers. The American people deserve answers and hopefully this will not disappear from the news and become an unsolved case.

The Las Vegas Review Journal has been on top of the news about Vegas. They report that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting local investigators who must determine whether the killer acted alone, or whether he was aided in the mass shooting that killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others.

They still don’t know for certain if there was one shooter.

Local authorities are still in the lead. The Las Vegas tragedy is classified as a mass shooting and not a terrorist attack.

If the investigation finds terrorist ties, the federal government would assume the lead in the probe, DoJ spokesman Matt Miller said, noting that the federal government would be better equipped to conduct an international or national investigation.

It takes a long time to collect evidence with so many victims.

Paddock could simply have had a psychopathic personality.

Eight victims are still hospitalized.

The NY Times put 30 video clips together to map out what happened in Las Vegas three weeks ago as Stephen Paddock rained gunfire down on innocent revelers. The gunfire started at 10:05 and lasted 10 minutes.

After twelve bursts of gunfire, the police broke down Stephen Paddock’s door at the Mandalay Bay. The NY Times mapped 30 videos to draw perhaps a fairly picture to date of what happened.

We have included the following although many believe this is fringe news, however, it comes from a former Project Veritas reporter who did discover the holes in the original timeline released by the Las Vegas police which was changed again four days ago.

Controversial independent journalist Laura Loomer is back in Las Vegas and posted a video that she says shows an immobile body under a towel. We look at it and can’t determine it’s a body but let us know what you think.

EXCLUSIVE: Footage from inside @MandalayBay shows a mysterious body covered w/ a white towel on floor of Casino during #LasVegasShooting! pic.twitter.com/xKbayyN3ti — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 24, 2017

In this next enhanced image, it looks like a body.

Here’s a slightly enhanced image pic.twitter.com/pr5ThKTeoK — Justin Lickman (@JustinLickman) October 24, 2017

Photos and videos can be doctored easily so who knows.

The coroner’s office is on lockdown. It’s an unusual move but this case is very unusual and the police are trying to keep the lid on conspiracy theories.

VIDEO PROOF: Las Vegas Coroner’s office on LOCKDOWN with police units stationed on each side of the building. This is very suspicious. pic.twitter.com/CMBnWzmFRp — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) October 21, 2017