When Truth Becomes Hate Speech, It’s Time to Worry

Blue Lives Matter confirmed that Facebook is taking actions against Facebook accounts that call a cop-killer an illegal immigrant.

Corporal Ronil Singh was murdered within 100 miles of Facebook’s headquarters, but the company appears to be concerned about anybody pointing out that his killer was in the country illegally.

Corporal Singh’s murderer was a member of one of the violent gangs that have taken over parts of sanctuary LA.

A sheriff’s deputy posted this:

After several hours, it was taken down and the deputy was suspended for thirty days. This is not so-called hate speech. It’s the truth.

This is the message he received:

Facebook user Dana Marie says that she didn’t even post a picture of the killer when she got flagged for “hate speech.” Dana posted images of Corporal Singh and his family, with the text: “This is officer Singh. He was killed by an ILLEGAL ALIEN 5 hours after he took this picture with this beautiful wife, baby and k9! This is precisely why we need to #buildthatwall! RIP hero”

This is NOT ‘hate speech’. The people behind these takedowns are blithering idiots who don’t have a clue as to what’s hate and what is just a retelling of the facts.

I’ve been the victim of a takedown myself. They took my profile page down without explanation and wouldn’t put it back up.

Well, they can’t silence us, and in the end, they will implode. Hate won’t win, and left-wingers are the haters. The leftists hate this country, and they hate anyone in it who disagrees with them.