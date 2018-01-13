When You Cave to the Mob, This Is What You Get

There has been a lot of anger over an advertisement for H&M stores in South Africa in which a black child modeled a hoodie with the caption, “coolest monkey in the jungle”. The mother of the boy, who is also black, had no problem with the ad. The mob decided to make it an issue.

Mobs called it “racist” and ransacked some of the clothing chain’s stores in South Africa.

Protesters from the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) group targeted six shops in Gauteng province, police said.

Maybe the PR department should stop apologizing.

This is the ad.

This is a photo of the ransacked stores.

H&M stores in South Africa ransacked over 'racist' hoodie advert https://t.co/uWVjwIqd1w — Sara Noble (@indiesentinel) January 13, 2018