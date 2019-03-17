Where Is Judge Jeanine? Fox News Is Playing Repeats In Her Slot

Saturday night’s episode of “Justice with Jeanine” on Fox News is showing a documentary repeat. The Judge is missing since she made a comment about nasty Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hijab and sharia law.

Judge Jeanine’s show was scheduled to air tonight, for the first time since her hijab comments. Fox told Brian Steinberg “we’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters.

Pirro’s show Saturday was set to air an older episode, according to Variety, while the network would not confirm to The Hill whether Pirro’s show would return with new episodes in the coming days.

Firing the Judge would be a big coup for Media Matters and the mob. Fox can’t fire Tucker yet because of his ratings but the Judge is expendable. She also had a very public argument with the ‘ladies’ of The View earlier this year, and she might have worn out her welcome with the suits in the executive suites.

Perhaps they just didn’t want her to appear on air after the mass murders in New Zealand.

Judge Jeanine has not tweeted since March 10th. There are rumors that she has been suspended for two weeks for her particular use of her free speech rights.

THE STORY

Last Saturday, she asked if Omar’s hijab might suggest she’s following Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution.

Before she asked the question, she said the Democrat Party isn’t rooted in anti-semitism so where is Omar getting it. Then she said:

“Omar wears hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox News responded by “strongly condemning” her comments.

”We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” the network said in a statement days later. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Omar thanked Fox News for condemning her and then proceeded to rip apart Fox News.

CAIR demanded she be fired. The Hamas-linked group lied and said that Pirro “falsely claimed Omar’s decision to wear hijab is ‘antithetical to the U.S. Constitution.’”

The Judge responded by explaining that she never called Omar unAmerican. Her intention was to open debate.

Statements from Fox News and @JudgeJeanine re her commentary about @IlhanMN that was widely condemned as Islamaphobic. pic.twitter.com/yTEJZ0Zmfg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2019

You can’t criticize Omar, no matter how nasty and anti-American she is. Once Fox News went the route of firing their top talent, sacrificing them to the SJW mob, they set themselves up for future disasters.

.@SebGorka chats with @EricBolling about the Left mob coming for @TuckerCarlson and @JudgeJeanine—what about free speech? Who will they go after next? “If the Left didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all!” Watch more ===> https://t.co/i7H0MRu2sX pic.twitter.com/rqeTZtCenX — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) March 16, 2019