Where the Firing of Rod Rosenstein Stands

Rosenstein has been a very conflicted deputy attorney general since President Trump assumed office. He appears to be at the nexus of every problematic issue.

Case in point is the Michael Cohen case.

In late August, a report by Michael Goodwin at the NY Post claimed Rod Rosenstein moved the Michael Cohen [Trump’s former personal attorney] case to New York and then forced Trump-appointed U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman to recuse himself. That was prior to the raid on Michael Cohen’s residences and office.

Berman’s recusal left Preet Bharara’s holdover staff in charge of the Cohen case, Goodwin wrote. Bharara is a sworn enemy of the President’s, especially since the President fired him.

ABC News claimed Rosenstein didn’t order it and was merely informed after the fact.

Last Friday, the New York Times reported that Deputy Attorney General Rosensteintein discussed taping President Trump in the Oval Office. The purpose was to oust him by [mis]using the 25th Amendment.

The often-fake New York Times stands by the article based on two months of research.

Rod Rosenstein, the much conflicted Deputy Attorney General has for all intents and purposes taken over the attorney general position. Jeff Sessions is irrelevant.

ROSENSTEIN DENIES IT — SORT OF

Rosenstein denied the accusation but left a lot of wiggle room in his statement.

“I never pursued or authorized recording the president and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the president is absolutely false,” Rosenstein said.

He didn’t pursue or authorize doesn’t mean he didn’t consider doing it.

Prior to issuing that statement, Rosenstein dismissed the report as “inaccurate and factually incorrect,” while his allies — including some who heard the comments in question — insisted they were made in jest.

“I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda,” Rosenstein said. “But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes has had a lot of dealings with Rosenstein. He doesn’t see him as a jokester but he and his staff did see a lot of threats. Nunes believes there is a McCabe-Rosenstein fight “but that’s probably where it ends.”

.@DevinNunes: “It’s not something that you joke about. It’s not something that you’re sarcastic about.” @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/WSrdmLLJxX — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2018

THE LINGERING STENCH

Most media believe Andrew McCabe or his staff released the memos used by the NY Times for the story. That has prompted the House committees to request the McCabe memos, although it’s doubtful Rosenstein will release them. He slow-walks every document requested and holds back others. Mueller is also in possession of the McCabe memos.

Donald Trump Jr. speculated on Twitter that the story indicated Rosenstein was the anonymous senior Trump administration official who wrote a recent New York Times op-ed describing an attempt within the administration to restrain the president’s worst impulses.

“We likely have a winner in the search for “anonymous.” Anything to subvert a president who is actually getting things done for America… for a change.

President Trump, speaking at a Missouri rally Friday evening, referred to “a lingering stench” at the Department of Justice, adding “we’re going to get rid of that, too.”

Rosenstein’s semantic mousing around in his statements all but confirms the Times story. Even a good number of Trump’s enemies would concede that he shouldn’t have to harbor a coup plotter on his staff.

Rosenstein’s conduct has made him the source of his own eventual demise.

FIRING ROSENSTEIN DOESN’T HELP WITH MUELLER

The President can’t, on the other hand, fire the conflicted Robert Mueller to end the probe which was based on false premises and documents. The left has him in a Catch 22.

State attorney generals are now involved in New York, entrenching the fiasco even more and Trump can’t pardon state crimes.

If the Democrats take the House of Representatives in November, they’ll be able to use their independent investigative powers to pursue the president for at least the next two years, which they have promised to do.

Democrats allegedly have a 12-point lead going into the November elections according to an NBC/Wall St. Journal poll. Thank the media for helping out pushing Democrats.

TO FIRE OR NOT TO FIRE

Firing Rosenstein could be a trap. It would bring out the Democrat/hard-left attack media and rioters and that wouldn’t be a positive before the mid-terms. In the meantime, Rosenstein allies have put shade on the claim.

One person who was in the room when Rosenstein suggested wearing a wire to record Trump said the remark was “sarcastic.”

“I remember this meeting and remember the wire comment. The statement was sarcastic and was never discussed with any intention of recording a conversation with the president,” the person said.

A former Justice Department official added: “Knowing Rod, the two big pieces of that story just don’t add up.” The former official said Rosenstein would’ve recognized the math of invoking the 25th Amendment — requiring a majority of the Cabinet, the vice president and majorities in Congress — would’ve been virtually impossible.

“I know him enough to know that he knows the 25th Amendment is about incapacity,” added James Trusty, a former senior DOJ official and friend of Rosenstein’s. “It’s not, ‘I don’t like the president. He’s treating me badly. It would not be even remotely in his mind as an option,” Politico reported.

Lindsey Graham addressed the issuee on Fox News Sunday, saying Rosenstein should only be fired if you believe he’s lying. He added, “But there’s a bureaucratic coup against President Trump being discovered here.”

Asked whether President Trump should fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, @LindseyGrahamSC says: “He shouldn’t fire Rosenstein unless you believe Rosenstein’s lying, he said he did do the things alleged. But there’s a bureaucratic coup against President Trump being discovered here.” pic.twitter.com/DDqCuJp2yv — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 23, 2018

Of that, there is no longer any doubt. The President has not commented on the Rosenstein matter.