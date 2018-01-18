Where were Boo-Ho Booker’s “Tears of Rage” when his Newark had 3rd Highest USA Murder Rate?

New Jersey’s Cory Booker got himself a big bundle of media spotlight for melodramatically ranting against Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Neilsen. It seems the super sensitive senator was visibly enraged that she couldn’t confirm, to his liking, some of the specific adult language used by people present in a private White House meeting.

“Boo-Ho Booker”, said, after hearing a claim from fellow Democrat Dickie Durbin (an already previously discredited leaker of presidential/congressional confidential talks), that he had “tears of rage”. Why the crying? Apparently, because the former Mayor of Newark was greatly offended by some words his buddy conveniently attributed to President Donald Trump.

Given his full frontal “emotional investment” in someone’s unconfirmed rhetoric it’s logical to assume that we’d be able to find an even more powerful response to the violent crime that besieged Newark when Booker was mayor. Nope. Nothing anything close to the high profile performance he gave during the Senate hearing.

Booker took Newark’s reins in 2006, and under his leadership, during a 5 year period covering 2007 to 2012, there was an increase in overall violent crime. If that wasn’t enough to warm up some of Cory’s overactive tear ducts, in 2013 Newark had our nation’s third highest murder rate.

According to the FBI, “the Brick City had a murder rate of 40 per 100,000 people, which placed it third in the country behind only Detroit and New Orleans, and ahead of other notoriously violent metropolises such as St. Louis, Baltimore and Oakland.” Quite a record, no?

Yet, in spite of the many hundreds of people murdered on the streets of the city Booker swore to protect, we heard no nationally covered outpouring of anger over those killed. Not so much as a crocodile tear shed over actual lives taken on his watch, yet a few years later, plenty of theatrics over disputed words, that took not one life in Newark.

New Jerseyans, who lost innocents in his city might be forgiven for wondering, where was “Boo-ho Booker’s” passion while they were busy burying their loved ones? The answer? Their many tragedies cast a long shadow over his endless self promotion. So forget them. Typical, hypocritical pol.

Watch: